         The transfer market for streaming platforms is increasingly similar to football: these are its "Cristiano Ronaldo"

The fever for signings on the platforms of streaming broke out in summer last year, when the showrunners from 'Game of Thrones', David Benioff and Dan Weiss, signed on Netflix for an estimated $ 200 million. This interrupted his successful resume with HBO, which had been marred by the controversy surrounding 'Confederate', which only a few weeks ago officially confirmed his death. In any case, the work (of which no project has yet been announced) must have them busy: they have also given up on starting a new trilogy of 'Star Wars' films because of their contract with Netflix, and they have left Pears with Disney in a friendly way.

Since this bomb signing, a large number of comings and goings have taken place on the different platforms, to the point that the signings of the first names in the industry are closer to the exhibitionist world of football clubs than to the panorama of streaming , that until not long ago I taught muscle with specific projects, not with names of creators. We review how the platform-to-platform market is right now, and why innovators with name and surname bet each one.

Dan Weiss and David Benioff

Before Netflix checks

Although Netflix has turned around in terms of figures, the rising status of content creators stars and showrunners It was being generated from something before. There have always been big names (especially on American television) associated with the creative faction, but it was with the entrance of the last decade when people like Shane Brennan, showrunner from 'Navy: Criminal Investigation' or 'NCIS: Los Angeles', They defined the position of showrunner as it is understood today: a mixture of scriptwriter and executive producer. And with the escalation of salaries that have led to the current situation.

Before that, the producers' formula to earn money was not through star contracts, but getting the series to endure a hundred episodes or more on the air, allowing broadcasts to begin on other channels, what is known as syndication. The money in series like 'Friends' or 'The Simpsons' came later, not with notable initial contracts. This was described by Josh Schwartz, producer of 'Gossip Girl': "On television the important thing used to be the volume, and to fight to keep the show alive long enough to reach that figure."

But with the advent of stardom showrunners the so-called so-called began to be popular since the beginning of the last decade overalls, agreements between creators and studios in which the latter buy all the ideas generated by the first under this contract. Projects cannot pass to another company even if they are not finally taken to port. It is a way for platforms (and then even channels) to ensure that content generators gave them the best ideas. As Sam Esmail, creator of 'Mr. Robot 'and' Homecoming ', "the economy of the moment is revaluing the showrunners. overalls they are a kind of proof of that. "

Esmail, for example, signed a overall in 2015 with Universal. Dave Andron, who started as a screenwriter in 'Justified' for FX in 2016 signed a overall with FX Prods from which 'Snowfall' ended up coming out. The same company, Variety details, signed overalls with several of the most prominent scriptwriters of one of his most popular series, 'Atlanta', such as Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson or Hiro Murai. Was a way to ensure that creative talent is retained when producers and audiences did not perceive it on television as clearly as in the cinema.

Sam Esmail (in the center, with glasses) on a panel of 'Mr. Robot'

More proper names: Amy Sherman-Palladino and her regular partner, Dan Palladino, signed a overall with Amazon Prime Video from which one of the platform's flagship searches, 'The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel' came out. Previously, Sherman-Palladino had become one of the most significant proper names of television fiction USA when that was not yet stretched beyond the name of the producer, with 'Gilmore Girls' at the beginning of the century.

How Netflix hit the table

It is very difficult to determine whether Netflix is ​​doing well or not. The obscurantism that surrounds some of its figures, especially in relation to audiences, makes it difficult to categorize its successes and failures. It is estimated that in 2020 they will invest 17,000 million dollars in content, more than ever before. It's enough? Last year, for the first time in 8 years, I lost subscribers, and blame is on content that is comparatively perceived of lower quality than its competitors, which have forged with fortune, in cases like HBO, a prestigious image.

The third quarter was a bit more comfortable: 158 million subscribers, more than $ 5,000 in profit, a 31% increase in business figures. The fourth quarter figures, first in which he has had to confront the arrival of a competitor as powerful as Disney +, are defining the current state of the matter: 8.8 million new paid subscribers, doubled profits, but the operating margin fell in the fourth quarter from 7.5% to 5.2% due to the large number of new titles which has had to release (including the blockbuster 'The Witcher') to maintain leadership.

Netflix has known for years that promoting "author" content is essential to compete in terms of prestige with HBO

Before that – perhaps by preeminating it – he has entered the transfer market with a few names that add to those of Benioff and Weiss, also expanding the field to the cinematographic world. Netflix knows that great names with author fame give prestige, and since the days of 'House of Cards' or 'Orange is the New Black' (both started in 2013, an eternity in these terms) knew that promoting this type of "author" content was essential to compete in terms of prestige with HBO and the rest of the platforms.

One of the last to enter the Netflix team with this in perspective has been Bill Prady, this same 2020. Prady is co-creator of 'The Big Bang Theory', among many other successful programs such as 'Marriage with children', 'Keep on dreaming', 'Star Trek: Voyager', 'Dharma & Greg', 'Two and a Half Men' or 'The Gilmore Girls'. It has been for an indeterminate amount but it is only the last proper name of a change in the situation whose origins we can encrypt around 2017.

It was in that year that Netflix announced that Shonda Rhimes became part of his team, with an exclusive multi-annual that was then estimated at four years and worth one hundred million dollars. Rhimes is the creator of 'Anatomy of Gray', one of the longest-running fiction series in television history. His deal was very symbolic: Rhimes represented as few the stablishment of television creation, and Netflix was a newcomer to the competition.

Ryan Murphy

In early 2018, it was Ryan Murphy's turn, little less than the current King Midas of television fictions: in his career stand out 'Nip / Tuck', 'Glee', 'American Horror Story', 'American Crime Story', 'Feud' or 'Pose'. His deal with Netflix has only begun to bear fruit a few months ago, with 'The Politician'. It will be followed in May by 'Hollywood' – over the golden years of Tilsetown – and in September 'Ratched' -spin-off from 'Someone flew over the cuckoo's nest'-. With a value of 300 million dollars, it broke the record of the most expensive contract of this type in the history of the medium.

That same year, Netflix hired Kenya Barris, creator of 'Black-Ish', which will produce 'Black Excellence' premiere on an undetermined date of 2020. And in 2019, in addition to the contract with Benioff and Weiss, and even if it is not of a proper name, but attest to the Netflix strategy, the company reached an agreement with Nickelodeon to adapt several of its animated characters, in what was perceived as a response to Disney's announcement of the launch of its Disney + platform.

'Bright'

Parallel to these large contracts, Netflix was announcing signings of actors and creators who, in many cases, had never made films outside the cinema (or for decades that did not). One of the first blows on the table was the contract with Will Smith for 20 million dollars to roll 'Bright', an unfortunate attempt by Netflix to mount a commercial film franchise to use … but on its platform. Despite the criticism (even with everything, I will have a sequel, for which Smith will charge almost double), Netflix has continued trying with films like the recent '6 in the shade', directed by Michael Bay, starring Ryan Reynolds and clearly also with a vocation to generate sequels.

Although undoubtedly the most media of all those contracts was Netflix with Adam Sandler. In 2014 he signed it for four films for 250 million dollars, and renewed it for another four in 2017. At the moment it has been premiered five, which started in 2015 with 'The Ridiculous 6' and reach 'Criminals in the sea', last year. Very possibly, and with Netflix's new policy of competing with majors of cinema in the same terms as films such as 'The Irish', 'Rome' or '6 in the shade' show, for all intents and purposes film productions released on the small screen, we will surely see the names of the platform parade through the platform they only lavished in Hollywood productions.

Amazon Prime Video

Being a younger company, Amazon has started somewhat later in this race of bulky checks in search of talent, but we must not forget the size of who is behind giving them funds. The arrival of Jennifer Salke in March 2018 to the company as head of content, after seven years at NBC, has unleashed a shower of signings, including Jordan Peele, director of 'Let me out', which has produced 'Hunters' of imminent premiere this February, about a group of Nazi hunters in the New York of the seventies with Al Pacino in front.

Other recent signings that Salke has made have been Lena Waithe ('Master of None'), Nicole Kidman (her producer's office has a space on the Amazon campus in bungalow format), Barry Jenkins (Oscar-nominated by 'Moonlight' ) and the very active Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The actress and screenwriter, after sweeping the Emmy with Fleabag, signed an exclusive contract with Amazon Studios a few months ago that caused a stir in the United Kingdom, the author's country of origin, for some controversial statements by a Channel 4 executive warning of the concentration of talent in a few hands.

Amazon has a special consideration in streaming services, as many customers consider it a mere extra that is included with their Amazon Prime subscription for discounts or free shipping. However, his achievements are not small: 'Manchester facing the sea' it was the first movie coming from a platform streaming to take an Oscar, specifically the Best Actor for Casey Affleck. A distinction in which he advanced to Netflix, a company that continues to struggle to obtain more of these awards with its entire budget.

After leaving behind a year in which the platform has premiered series as celebrated as 'The Boys' (added to the new seasons of 'The man in the castle' or 'The wonderful Mrs. Maisel'), which have allowed him to rub shoulders in terms of quality with HBO, Amazon faces greater ambitions. 'The Lord of the Rings', his response to 'Game of Thrones', has names like JD Payne and Patrick McKay, duo that previously worked on the scripts of 'Godzilla vs Kong' and 'Star Trek: Beyond', without crediting. The first episodes will be directed by the Spanish J.A. Bayonne ('Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom').

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan

Although if imitating HBO is about great productions, it is inevitable to mention one of the great "steals" of stars from last year: Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, creators of 'Westworld' for HBO, signed a five-year contract with Amazon in April that will allow them to develop series with them. Its producer Kilter Films has already begun to adapt 'The Peripheral', based on a science fiction novel and mystery of the creator of cyberpunk, William Gibson.

Warner and HBO Max

The great asset of HBO Max, the platform project of streaming which will start in the United States at the beginning of this year and that is not expected in Europe until 2021 has as its greatest asset its impressive catalog: 31 original series the first year, which will increase to 50 in 2021, with titles as notorious as 'Friends', 'The Big Bang Theory', 'The West Wing of the White House' and franchises like 'Matrix', the DC Universe, 'The Lord of the Rings' … that does not take away, however, so that there is also a Open commitment to creative talent.

JJ Abrams

The name that stands out is J.J. Abrams, in a contract that is estimated to be around $ 275 million. Contract links you to future HBO Max projects but, unlike other big names, it doesn't require exclusivity, and Abrams can continue developing projects on other sites. Bad Robot, the producer that Abrams co-directs with his wife, Katie McGrath, is already making series for Warner Bros, such as 'Castle Rock' in Hulu. According to the Los Angeles Times, Abrams would have decided on this option after flirting with companies like Disney for the breadth of WB's tentacles, which extend to CNN and Cartoon Network, allowing Bad Robot to produce material for amusement parks and video game.

There are more proper names in the future of Warner. Greg Berlanti, executive producer of Arrowverso, for example, is not exactly a "signing", but renewed his contract with Warner until 2024, for an amount that is estimated at 400 million dollars. More surprising is the name of Kaley Coco, one of the protagonists of 'The Big Bang Theory', and which has also been hired to produce (with the help of Berlanti) and star in 'The Flight Attendant' on HBO Max, where it gives life to a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room in Dubai with a hangover and a dead body next door.

Disney +

In the style of Warner, the strength of Disney + does not reside in star names, but in the strength of its catalog, championed by the animation of Disney and Pixar itself, the 0Star Wars0 and Marvel franchises and the National Geograohic brand. And many of them come with their Associate stars, such as Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in 'Wandavision' or Jon Favreau as creator of 'The Mandalorian', but they cannot properly be considered "signings", since they previously worked for the house.

What we have are also some creators who previously worked at Fox Television and have renewed their contracts to continue at Disney +. For example, Dan Fogelman, creator of 'This Is Us', in a deal estimated at 125 million dollars, will develop series for the new Disney platform. Something similar happens with Jason Ensler, one of the producers of the series of 'The Exorcist', who will create for Disney + a series based on the movie 'With love, Simon'

Apple TV +

Apple tv

When Apple introduced its platform streaming Apple TV +, the big names in the film and television industry focused media attention. Although for the moment few have borne fruit in a project that is having a hard time starting, the initial list was impressive: Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell, Jason Momoa, Reese Witherspoon or M. Night Shyamalan, although none linked exclusively, but associated with specific releases. A week later, Alfonso Cuarón joined the list.

More striking was, however, the signing of Richard Plepler, even if it was for a task behind the scenes. Plepler was CEO of HBO, and after his reign is the success of series like 'Game of Thrones', but when AT&T bought WarnerMedia, he left the post, and founded his own production company, Eden Productions. Through it, it will generate content for Apple TV +, although no title has yet been revealed.