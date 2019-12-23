         The trailer of 'Respect' puts the creeps with the transformation of Jennifer Hudson in Aretha Franklin

Share it:

MGM has published the first video preview of Jennifer Hudson how Aretha Franklin in the biopic 'Respect', which will tell the life of the mythical American singer who died last year. In the teaser you can see Hudson in a golden suit, with a backlight, while singing 'What you want, Baby, I got it', the first sentence of Franklin's iconic theme, chosen as project title.

Stream of voice and presence

Even if the advance is short, it is enough to appreciate that Hudson's voice is the size of the Queen of Soul, but details of her own style are also noted. The singer was announced during her participation in the 2004 edition of the contest 'American Idol', he had already sung songs of the legendary performer in public. In fact, it was part of the group of singers that he performed at Franklin's funeral, in addition to participating in the special in his honor 'Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul', transmitted by the chain CBS.

Hudson has experience in the cinema and, in addition to seeing her in the adaptation of 'Cats' (2019) was part of the cast of 'Sex in New York'. 'Dreamgirls', 'Monster' and 'Winnie', in which he played Winnie mandela. Franklin, who died of cancer on August 16, 2018 at 76 at his home in Detroit, he became a soul star in the sixties and was an emblem of feminist and racial claims across the country thanks to classics like 'Respect'.

The film is expected to take a tour of the imperishable jewels of soul and rythm & blues, like 'I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)'o'Think'and is scheduled for a premiere ready for the awards season, on October 20, 2020. In addition to Hudson it has a stellar cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner and Mary J. Blige.