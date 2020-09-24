the trailer is a record, more than 50 million views in the first few hours

After a 2020 of rumors and postponements, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins to take shape, and the first trailer for WandaVision has shown that fans are still craving for news.

According to reports Deadline the trailer it was viewed 53 million times in the first 24 hours since its launch and this constitutes an absolute record for a promotional video linked to a streaming production. Obviously the count is not based only on the trailer launched on YouTube, but on the total number of views from the various official accounts.

First released during the Emmy ceremony, the video immediately took hold of the giant Marvel audience and went immediately trending on Twitter, then reaching the second position of the most viewed videos on YouTube. In fact, this is the first real look at Phase 4, e however bizarre and cryptic allows us to put forward some hypotheses about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All this only confirms how much Disney’s willingness to invest more in the streaming side is the right way, even if the success received by certain movie trailers remains unbeatable, especially for highly anticipated productions such as Endgame, capable of grinding 289 million views in the first 24 hours. What do you think of the trailer? Has he convinced you? Paul Bettany commented on the insane scenes seen in the video, as the hypothesis emerges that it is all a figment of Scarlett Witch’s imagination.