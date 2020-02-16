The trailer for "Wonder Woman 1894" is here! (VIDEO)

What many were waiting for, the trailer of the “Wonder Woman 1984“, Which will be released in June 2020.

Diana of Temiscira -Gal Gadot-, “Wonder woman“, He arrived in 1984, when he met again with the love of his life, the war pilot Steave Trevor, who was supposed to have died to save the world.

In this film, the Amazon will face one of its oldest and most dangerous enemies, Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.

Among the innumerable enemies that the “Wonder Woman”Has accumulated over the years, none has proved as deadly or stubborn as Cheetah; We can consider it as the main nemesis of Diana of Temiscira.

