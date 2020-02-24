         The trailer for the season 2 of 'Just Before Christ' promises a moving end to the Movistar + series

Share it:

Movistar + has finally launched the second and last season trailer from 'Just before Christ', one of his 2019 premieres. Already we knew that the two seasons had been shot consecutively and then disassembled the sets. It was assumed that the series was not going to happen from there and finally it will be.

More problems for Manio

Life is going to get even more complicated for Manio Sempronio (Julian Lopez) in this new batch of episodes. The Civil War, a more powerful flu than usual, murders and kidnappings, spies and even aliens among many other things. The Gods will have to put order and Manio will finally be able to adjust both his past and his father.

Yes Borja Cobeaga He was the guest director of the first season, this time behind several chapters we find Nacho Vigalondo, who seems to have taken pleasure in the series, since a few months ago he also collaborated with 'The Neighbor' and in 2018 he dealt with an episode of 'Into the Dark'.

Xosé Touriñán, Cecilia Freire, Priscilla Delgado, Eduardo Antuña, César Sarachu, Aníbal Gómez, Manolo Solo and Marta Fernández Muro they accompany López at the head of the cast of 'Just before Christ' in a season 2 that will feature the special appearances of Fernando Esteso and Raúl Cimas.

Hopefully 'Just before Christ' has the opportunity to say goodbye through the big door, but something tells me that his final season is going to be eclipsed by the return of 'Elite', since both launches will take place next March 13.