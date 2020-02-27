         The trailer for the new 'Candyman' takes the icon of African-American terror to the Jordan Peele universe

Share it:

The expected new version of Jordan Peele about the urban legend of Clive Barker turned into a film in the 90s, 'Candyman', which will be released in summer under the direction of the filmmaker Nia DaCosta It already has a trailer. This new contemporary incarnation of the cult classic is a direct "spiritual" sequel from the original 1992 film starring Tony Todd Like the sweet man

Race conflicts, fears of the past

The first trailer promises intensity, starting with a brief summary of the mythology of the franchise and then giving an idea of ​​the wrath of Candyman before putting ourselves in a situation of the new story. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('We') plays an artist who seeks to discover the truth about Candyman and tell his story to the world. Jordan Peele, which produces the film, I also co-wrote the script with Win rosenfeld.

In the official synopsis of Universal pray: "Today, a decade after the last Cabrini towers were demolished, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), they move to a luxury loft in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the verge of stagnation, he has a casual encounter with a veteran of Cabrini Green (Colman Sunday).

"This exposes Anthony to the tragic and horrible nature of the true story behind Candyman. Eager to maintain his status in the art world of Chicago, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his study as a way to create fresh ideas for his paintings, without knowing it, opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terribly viral wave of violence in the process of collision with destiny. "

Although it is a sequel, it seems that it follows the structure of a character that seeks to discover the truth about Candyman and tell his story but it seems that in the process, the same begins to become the legend. There is body horror and scenes that look like 'The Invisible Man' and it seems to document the formation of a new Candyman although the original, of Tony Todd, does not appear in the preview.

