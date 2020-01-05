The trailer for the new anime from the Mobile Suit Gundam series

Share it:

The narrative universe dedicated to Mobile Suit Gundam is really huge so much as to have given birth to countless series, animated films and spin offs. A new project has been announced for all fans of the series which will be released next July.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway is the title of this new film (find the trailer at the bottom of the news), which will compose a trilogy with two other films that will be announced shortly. The film will be released on July 23, 2020 and will focus on the novels written by the creator of the series, Yoshiyuki Tomino and is set twelve years after the animated film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack which staged the battle between Amuro Ray (the protagonist of the historical first series of Gundam) and Char Aznable, his historical nemesis. The film will be directed by Shuko Murase (he has already directed Ergo Proxy is Gangsta), with music by Hiroyuki Sawano (you heard it at work on Promise by Studio Trigger) and will be adapted by Yasuyuki Muto who has previously worked on the series in the past for Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Recently, Tomino has been awarded for the cultural contribution that the series he created has given to Japan (and not only) in testimony of the enormous social impact that the series has in the country of the Rising Sun still, just think of the gigantic statues monumental dedicated to him. Not just because for the next Olympic Games hosted by Japan The Gundam G-Satellite will be launched.