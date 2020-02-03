         The trailer for '#Luimelia' honors fans of the celebrated 'Amar es para siempre' couple

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On February 14, Atresplayer Premium will premiere the first of six episodes of '#Luimelia', the short-form web series that reimagines the love story between the two characters in the daily Antena 3 serial, 'Amar es para siempre' . And, just under two weeks, we can see his first trailer.

A trailer that starts as a Little tribute to the fans of the 'Love is forever' couple. A good recognition to those who have made this couple formed by Luisita and Amelia has gained prominence in the daily novel and, moreover, responsible for Atresmedia proposing this spin-off.

In addition, the trailer already presents the premise "what if Luisita and Amelia knew each other today?" While Paula Usero and Carol Rovira they are presented to the public again as their characters. Jonás Berami, Lucía Martín Abelló and Lena Fernández They will also be in the cast.

'#Luimelia' it consists of six episodes of eight minutes each and he has had in the executive production a team formed by Montse García, Francisco Sierra, Lucía Alonso-Allende and Ignacio García Alonso who work with the original idea of ​​Camino Sánchez, Borja González Santaolalla and Diana Rojo, responsible for 'Amar es para siempre '.