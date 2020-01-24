The trailer for 'Lamp Life', the prequel to 'Toy Story 4' is here

Share it:

Woody and Buzz may be Andy's favorite dolls, but Bo bepp It also has a very interesting story to tell. In the last movie, 'Toy Story 4', this porcelain shepherd returns after 20 years of absence (we did not see her in the third movie), and in a very different way from how we met her, from damsel in distress to a kind of superheroine that can with everything. But what has he lived through all this time to have changed so much? Well, that is precisely what we will discover in the prequel of the fourth part, 'Lamp Life ', a short film starring this toy that by the way, we can see very little in Disney +, And it already has a trailer!

'Lamp Life' will enter Bo Beep's life after Andy's sister, Molly, donated it to charity. In this short film produced by Pixar we will see everything that happened to him throughout all those years away from his friends, from small domestic accidents to his adventures in the antique shop we saw in the fourth movie.

The trailer for 'Lamp Life', the prequel to 'Toy Story 4'

The trailer begins with Wody asking what happened to her when they took separate paths, and that is when she begins to give us some other clue: explosions that end in small fires, parties … But hey, we don't roll up anymore, we leave you with the trailer for you to see for yourself.

Because yes, although it is still a lamp, your life is much more exciting than we think. We can check it next January 31, date on which it will reach the platform.