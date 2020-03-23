The trailer for Back Arrow, the new anime by the director of Code Geass

Share it:

Coming soon the new anime of the director of Code Geass, Goro Taniguchi, entitled Back Arrow. The anime is shown with a spectacular trailer full of action and will be available from next year.

The trailer opens with a view of an island rich in vegetation and fauna, with a human society reminiscent of the European Middle Ages. Suddenly, to break the tranquility of the inhabitants, a strange flying object that contains an individual named falls Back Arrow. The boy has lost his memory, but retains the memory of having to return to the place where he comes from. These are the premises of the story which, of course, will unfold over the course of the series. The trailer shows us a series of characters who will support the protagonist in his adventure, and his possible rivals.

As already mentioned, Taniguchi is the director of the series. Alongside him we find the writing and screenplay Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill). As character design we find Toshiyuki Kanno, while the music is by Kohei Tanaka. The VOLN studio takes care of the production. We just have to wait for more news that we will not fail to provide as soon as we have it.

In addition to this series, the animated film by Burn The Witch by Tite Kubo was recently presented, which should arrive next autumn. In addition, The Four Knight Of Apocalypse prequel by Seven Deadly Sins.