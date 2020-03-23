Entertainment

The trailer for Back Arrow, the new anime by the director of Code Geass

March 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Coming soon the new anime of the director of Code Geass, Goro Taniguchi, entitled Back Arrow. The anime is shown with a spectacular trailer full of action and will be available from next year.

The trailer opens with a view of an island rich in vegetation and fauna, with a human society reminiscent of the European Middle Ages. Suddenly, to break the tranquility of the inhabitants, a strange flying object that contains an individual named falls Back Arrow. The boy has lost his memory, but retains the memory of having to return to the place where he comes from. These are the premises of the story which, of course, will unfold over the course of the series. The trailer shows us a series of characters who will support the protagonist in his adventure, and his possible rivals.

As already mentioned, Taniguchi is the director of the series. Alongside him we find the writing and screenplay Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill). As character design we find Toshiyuki Kanno, while the music is by Kohei Tanaka. The VOLN studio takes care of the production. We just have to wait for more news that we will not fail to provide as soon as we have it.

READ:  Garmin Fenix 6 series Announced large Display with fresh Apps

In addition to this series, the animated film by Burn The Witch by Tite Kubo was recently presented, which should arrive next autumn. In addition, The Four Knight Of Apocalypse prequel by Seven Deadly Sins.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.