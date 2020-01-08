The tragedy that marked the life of Jacky Bracamontes

Share it:

Today, Jacqueline bracamontes She turns 40 and the first to congratulate her was her husband Martín Fuentes, with whom she married 8 years ago.

“Today, this beauty of woman was born 40 years ago, who decided to marry me 8 years ago and today I have become the happiest man in the world, but the words I dedicate to you will not be able to express how much I love you (sic),” Fuentes wrote to Jacky.

Throughout her 40 years, the beauty exrein has had to overcome difficult tests, although perhaps the most difficult of them was the death of one of her twins.

In March 2013, they were born prematurely – at 34 weeks – Jacqueline and Martín, who had been dead for three days in the driver's womb.

“Martin had been dead in his belly for three days. Jacky was fine but Martin didn't cry, he didn't do anything, he had died three days before. I remember that in the operating room I took my baby and kissed her on the forehead, she also said to her ‘pray for your little brother’. In the end she helped me get ahead, ”recalled Jacky Bracamontes long ago.

After this tragedy, in July 2014, her daughter Carolina was born and two years later Renata. Last year, on December 20, her twins Emilia and Paula were born, with whom she closed the "baby factory".

“A woman who suffers the loss of a child and moves forward is a brave woman. The fact that I left home at 18 to participate in a beauty contest makes me a brave woman (…) I have five daughters. Who does that? I am very brave and also a little crazy! ”He said last February in an interview for the magazine Hello!

