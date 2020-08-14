the Tracksuit Mafia will appear in the Marvel series

Share it:

Last week there was talk of returning to the set for the Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki and the start of production also for Hawkeye, assuming therefore imminent information relating to the first castings … Well, here they are.

According to the site The Direct (via CBM), of which we report the indiscretions and hypotheses on the matter, the Marvel Studios show would be looking for Eastern European actors to play an unidentified mafia group.

The scene mentioned in the notes for the hearing describes the break-in of the aforementioned mobsters inside a protected building, with the intent of recovering something that had been stolen from them, and which would seem to be a 'chemical weapon.

The description of the characters, albeit sparse, coupled to that of the scene (which is not necessarily also to appear in the series) and the fact that they should appear in more episodes, would actually suggest the Mafia Tracksuit, the villains (also called Tracksuit Draculas) present in the paper run signed by Matt Faction.

The mention of the chemical weapon, on the other hand, brings to mind a similar storyline from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier which was later modified due to the similarities with the current health emergency.

What will really happen on the show?

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for news about the interpreter of the character of Kate Bishop. Is the time to find out who will bring it to the screen near?