The Town of Light: the Italian psychological thriller is available on Nintendo Switch

The Italian developers of LKA celebrates the arrival of The Town of Light Deluxe Edition on Nintendo Switch with an evocative video gameplay that immerses us in the atmospheres of this psychological thriller.

Available from June 2017 on PS4 and Xbox One, The Town of Light Deluxe Edition finally arrives on the hybrid console of the Kyoto house to give way to fans of narrative experiences on Switch to appreciate one of the most amazing thrilling adventures of recent years.

The narrative canvas laid out by the authors of LKA is in fact inspired by events that actually happened to lead us inside a abandoned asylum in Volterra, thus giving us a cross-section of Italy from the first half of the 1900s. In this new guise, The Town of Light includes all the contents that characterized the previous editions and includes a series of documentaries which contribute to widening the range of history to be lived within the four walls of the psychiatric hospital of Volterra.

The interactive experience to be played as the main character of The Town of Light does not exploit the simplistic playful expedient of the jump scare but it invites the user to think about mental illness addressing thorny issues such as lobotomy, electroshock, rape and abortion. To find out more about this great little gem of Italian video game production, we invite you to read our review of The Town of Light.