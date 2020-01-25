The Touryst: the most amazing Switch adventure of 2019 receives a free Demo

Share it:

The developers of Shin'en Multimedia launch the free demo of The Touryst on the Switch eShop, thus allowing users of the Nintendo console to discover and experience what, in all respects, can be considered as one of the most indie adventures surprising and unexpected in 2019.

As rightly underlined by the good Stefano Calzati and by vote out of nine out of ten accompanying our review of The Touryst, the latest intellectual property of the authors of Art of Balance and Fast Racing Neo is a little design gem, both graphically and stylistically and purely playful.

The exhilarating adventure to be experienced in this colorful tropical voxel art archipelago offers unique emotions and a genuine fun, with that sense of discovery and wonder that only the most inspired productions can transmit. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the Digital Foundry team also fell in love with The Touryst, praising its graphics engine and the wise use that German developers have been able to make of Nintendo Switch's computational resources.

The demo version of The Touryst is therefore available on the eShop page of the title of Shin'en: in the suns 87MB that make up the Demo, a portion of the open world map was poured, with annexes the dungeons and free roaming activities to participate in with our squadrettato alter-ego.