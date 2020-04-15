The Tour makes its new dates official: from August 29 to September 20

The Tour de France will take place from August 29 to September 20, as it advanced this Tuesday in the SER Borja Cuadrado. This has been made official by the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the organization of the gala round, which changes its dates. A round that does not vary its route.
In the absence of official confirmation, the dates for La Vuelta are from October 21 to November 7 and for the Giro d'Italia del October 3 to 25, reports Borja Cuadrado.
The Tour of Spain in this way would shorten its path and it would take place in less days. In fact, the last stages of the Giro would coincide with the first stages of La Vuelta.
The UCI has also informed that the planned dates for the World Cycling Championships, which would be from September 20 to 27, as stipulated.
