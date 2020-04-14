The Tour de France will be held between August 29 and September 20

The 2020 Tour de France will be held between August 29 and September 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization of the Tour will make it official this Wednesday and the new dates would force the relocation of La Vuelta.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused one of the great turns to be delayed: the initial dates were from June 27 to July 19. The stages and will stay exactly the same, the only modification suffered by the Tour concerns the dates, more than a month late, according to Borja Cuadrado in Hora 25 Deportes.

The postponement of the Tour, also confirmed by local media, would come due to the prohibition of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, of "events with a large audience" until at least "mid-July", according to the media Le Dauphiné.

The new dates coincide with those of the Vuelta a España, so it would be necessary to relocate the Spanish event (scheduled from August 14 to September 6). Both competitions belong to the same company and all the actors who participate in cycling are aware of that the priority is to fit the dates of the Tour.