The Spanish Association of Funeral Professionals and Services says that 43,985 people died from COVID-19, compared to the 27,127 victims of the government count. In Madrid and Catalonia, the most affected regions, mortality doubles
The “total agreement” between Barça and Lautaro Martínez: the figures for the most anticipated transfer in Europe
June 2, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- The “total agreement” between Barça and Lautaro Martínez: the figures for the most anticipated transfer in Europe
- "I opened my heart to him and he didn't even give me the time": the day that Nocioni met Scottie Pippen
- "Inhuman Resources", the series starring a former footballer who tells the drama of unemployment at age 50
- Scandal in Barcelona: they assure that five soccer players had coronavirus
- Neza FC and the formula of a project that promises to “stay forever”
- Before the imminent move of Monarcas Morelia, its footballers are already looking for options in other clubs
- At 15 years old, the "new Messi" from Argentina was promoted to the professional squad of Mallorca: did he debut against Leo?
- Rubens Sambueza announced his departure from Pachuca
Add Comment