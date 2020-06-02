Sports

The “total agreement” between Barça and Lautaro Martínez: the figures for the most anticipated transfer in Europe

June 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Spanish Association of Funeral Professionals and Services says that 43,985 people died from COVID-19, compared to the 27,127 victims of the government count. In Madrid and Catalonia, the most affected regions, mortality doubles

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.