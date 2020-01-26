The Tony Stark burger scene in Iron Man had a deep meaning for Robert Downey Jr.

Share it:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It started with Iron Man in 2008. The movie, starring Robert Downey Jr. was a success that started a whole decade of Marvel superhero movies. However, there are hidden secrets within certain scenes that have not yet been discovered.

One of the scenes we saw in the first installment of Iron Man, from Jon Favreau, showed us a Tony Stark who had just escaped from the cave where he built his armor to escape a group of terrorists. Stark requested a press conference, but also a cheeseburger. Later, we saw him eating a hamburger with a bag of Burger King, the famous fast food chain, just before entering the press conference.

According to the ScreenRant website, although many viewers took this scene as a Burger King ad, the truth is that Robert Downey Jr. has a much deeper connection with the fast food chain. The actor has confessed that Burger King helped him change his life at a time when he was fighting drug addiction. One of his visits to the restaurant, Downey Jr. reflected clearly on the need to change his life before it was too late, after this, he threw all his drugs into the ocean. After having serious problems with marijuana, heroin and cocaine, the actor suffered from several arrests that led him to go to rehab that helped him stay sober since 2003.

The cheeseburger scene is a small tribute by Robert Downey Jr. to the company that helped him recover his life, without belittling other influences such as his family, therapy, yoga and meditation. Its connection with this story is such that we see a direct reference also in Avengers: Endgame during the funeral of Tony Stark. Morgan, his daughter, asks Happy for a cheeseburger, to which he comments that his father loved them, a nod to Iron Man of 2008.

Robert Downey Jr. has been named Disney Legend, and rightly so. After the final apotheosis of Avengers: Endgame, many have wondered if we will see him again at UCM, something he has talked about recently.