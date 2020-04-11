The tomb of the fireflies: the face of war in the masterpiece Ghibli

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The adult life of a firefly has an ephemeral duration. The little creatures are able to lighten the summer nights only for a few weeks, before finally turning off. A bewitching spectacle, which in Japan is cloaked in fascinating legends. The two most widespread species in the country respond not by chance to the names of Heike is Genji, nomenclatures that refer directly to the XII century, a period during which the Genpei war. An event that plays an important role in Japanese history and saw two great clans confront each other: the Taira and the Minamoto, respectively also known as, in fact, Heike is Genji. Legend has it that the fallen Samurai during the battle they saw their souls turn into fireflies. Even today, the summer months see many Japanese gathering to dedicate themselves to contemplating the night show offered by the flight and dance of millions of these creatures.

A fairytale charm that also cloaks a film with magic that occupies a very special role within the history of Studio Ghibli: The tomb of the fireflies. Signed by Isao Takahata, the work is as poignant as it is an indispensable portrait of the drama of the war. A snapshot that captures the final stages of the second world war in Japan, but whose expressive power transcends temporal and geographic boundaries, in a reflection that releases an excruciating pain, whose memory is terribly necessary.

The director and the Second World War

June 29, 1945. Isao Takahata she was 9 years old when, running at breakneck speed, she left her home with an older sister: incendiary bombs fell on Okayama Prefecture. War devices capable of unleashing storms of flame in a short time, ready to envelop the wood of Japanese architecture in devastating bonfires of destruction and horror. In recounting the episode, the director perfectly recalls the hiss of the death instruments that rained down from the sky, exactly as he recalls the corpses of fellow citizens who crowded the streets at the end of the attack: "I was there and I experienced it first hand, so I know how it was".

The traumatic experience of those war days was poured out by Takahata in The tomb of the fireflies. Without filters and without compromises. The flames envelop the lives of the characters that populate the film with the same ferocity, marked by the agonizing sound of sirens that herald a new bombing.

But the film Ghibli is also the daughter of a semi-autobiographical story of the same name. Signed by the writer Akiyuki Nosaka, the writing partly recalls his youthful experience in the 1945 Kobe, a city heavily hit by bombing, during which the boy lost his adoptive family, made up of mother, father and a younger sister of 4 years.

The real face of war

The tomb of the fireflies opens with a crystal clear statement: Seita is Setsuko, protagonists of the story that is about to begin, did not survive the madness of the war. A revelation strongly desired by Takahata, who was able to explain the reasons with these words: "It is traumatizing for an audience to see the lives of two happy people who deteriorate over time to tragically die. If they know from the outset that the two will end up losing their lives, they are more prepared to watch the movie. I try to ease the pain by revealing everything from the start".

The choice probably succeeds in the intention of making the spectator's attention focus not on the outcome of the vicissitudes that will involve the two young people, but on the slow and inexorable path of privation along which their lives will find themselves moving. As for the pain, we anticipate it clearly: the premise offered by Takahata will not be able to represent a shield against which to protect yourself. The tomb of the fireflies is a raw, ruthless, inexorable film, which does not hesitate to show on screen the primordial horror that lies behind the chronicles, numbers and statistics of each conflict.

The protagonists are the fourteen-year-old Seita and her 4-year-old sister Setsuko. In the summer of 1945, the city of Kobe suffered multiple bombings, which gradually raze the city. Following the fires caused by the attacks, the children lose their homes and, at a short distance, the mother too. While the father is stationed in the Imperial Navy, they will have no choice but to rely on a distant aunt.

The latter, however, will prove unable to offer Seita and Setsuko human warmth, eventually pushing her older brother to make the decision to settle in an abandoned refuge, where they will be protected from bombs and will be able to lead their lives in an attempt to isolate themselves from the horror that is relentlessly advancing in the country.

To light up their nights, only the glow of fireflies that rise in flight on the lake surrounding the shelter. Wonderful source of amazement in the dark, the Lampirids are transformed in the morning into a new omen of death capable of moving the little Setsuko, who cannot explain why such beautiful creatures are destined to live so little.

The comparison between the fate of the fireflies and the precariousness of human existence is instead all too clear for Seita, whose only concern during the entire film will be that of preserve the little sister from the horror that surrounds them. But humans who inhabit The tomb of the fireflies they are profoundly realistic, as are the crisis surrounding Kobe, and as such, imperfect. Between an aunt who sees in her brothers two more mouths to feed in a situation of food shortage and a farmer who has in his harvest the subtle border between starvation and survival, the characters portrayed by Takahata are people with their backs to the wall.

Souls made parched by a condition in which living or dying can depend on how big the handful of rice that will be able to cook in the only meal of the day. Figures to which history does not offer the choice to be better: not when one's life is constantly under siege.

In The tomb of the fireflies there are no heroes, only desperate people who have everything to lose. In the film there are no soldiers, there are no battles, there are no signs of conflict other than the sirens and bombs that fall from the sky: only men and women in disarray, now resigned to seeing a little of their humanity vanish day after day.

And that's why Takahata's work is so important, an animation film that tells the darkest belly of the war, the drama that afflicts civilians, greed and selfishness that become necessary shields to go on, the hunger that winds through the streets and in the few houses that have not gone to ashes. And it will be this same hunger, not weapons, that will lead to heartbreaking death of Setsukoin turn depriving Seita, devoured by guilt, of any desire to survive them. This is the face of the war that Takahata witnessed as a child, and this is the war narrated in this extraordinary film by Studio Ghibli.

The legacy

Takahata's judgment on his masterpiece is extremely lucid and rational: "Japan has been devastated by war. We should never forget it, just as we should never forget that we too have inflicted much suffering on other countries. However, at the beginning of the hostilities nobody knows how horrible the war is. 'The tomb of the fireflies' is not an anti-war film, for the simple fact that it cannot prevent another conflict from breaking out".

Wars, it is evident, are complex phenomena, whose roots often sink in an inseparable mixture of historical, economic, ideological and sociological elements. For this reason, yes, it is true: a simple cinematographic film cannot be a barrier to armed violence, but following the story of Seita and Setsuko is a poignant, necessary exercise of empathy.

An act that in a time in which the isolation and construction of walls are described as solutions and not as dangerous acts, in which with mad cynicism eyes are closed in the face of human tragedies that crowd the seas and lands and in which to put oneself in the shoes of the "other" it is an exercise too often not applied, The tomb of the fireflies it impacts a powerful punch in the stomach to the consciences of the spectators, showing them the raw and anonymous face of despair that can grip human life.

Takahata's masterpiece is a 1988 movie, which landed in Japanese theaters when the Berlin Wall was still in Europe. In the 22 years that have followed, the planet has witnessed countless atrocities. And while the environmental degradation makes it increasingly difficult to come across fireflies capable of brightening the darkest nights, climate change poses a serious mortgage on the planet's future ability to meet the essential needs of many human communities. In parallel, the UN Report 2019 on Global Nutrition outlines the picture of a 2018 in which about 820 million people have not had access to a sufficient quantity of food: a growing figure for the third consecutive year. Overall, there are 200 million children under 5 years of age with chronic or acute malnutrition. L'United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees tells us about a 2018 that closed with 70.8 million people fleeing the world due to persecution, conflict, violence or human rights violations.

In Japan, tradition has it that the spirits of loved ones remain alongside the living, to offer them protection. At the same time, ancestors are often imagined intent on watching over their descendants, so that they don't make mistakes. Beliefs that perhaps it would be better to know before viewing The tomb of the fireflies, and which should resurface in the absolute silence that dominates the final scene of the film, in which the gaze of Seita and Setsuko, now spirits, rests on a night illuminated not by the light of the fireflies, not by the houses of the 1940s, but from modern skyscrapers.