The titles of the next episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have been revealed

January 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The animated series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has made fans discuss a lot over the past few months, for better or for worse. In fact, many were quite disappointed to discover that the animated work was taking various liberties, deviating totally from the story told with the manga.

At the same time, however, many have appreciated what has been seen, in particular thanks to a narrative arc – now concluded – which has been able to strike many nostalgics in the heart. Now, however, it seems that the production is ready to return to the right tracks to launch the public into the heart of the Mujina bandits' narrative arc, all with the ultimate aim of reconnecting to the history of the paper work. As stated so far, the new production "season" will officially start on January 26, 2020 with one episode per week.

Well, while we await news – even if some new images for the opening theme of Boruto Naruto Next Generations have recently been unveiled – the titles of the next three episodes of the series have been unveiled, that is from 141 to 143. you were interested in, you can read the various titles below:

  • 141: The Ninja Prison, Houzuki Castle (previously revealed)
  • Episode 142: A Test of Guts
  • Episode 143: The Criminals Who Targeted Kokuri

Finally, we remind all our readers that during the last few days the synopsis of episode 141 of Boruto Naruto Next Generations has been revealed.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

