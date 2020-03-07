The titles of the next episodes of Black Clover save the fans: fillers kept at bay

Share it:

In the past few weeks, Black Clover he completed the narrative arc of the elven invasion and the presentation of a demon of another dimension. This has brought the story of the anime dangerously close to that of the manga and, in these situations, it is usually necessary to use the filler episodes.

Precisely for this reason, the past two weeks have seen the transmission of two episodes dedicated to Nero's past not present in the manga, while on Tuesday 10 March a further completely original story will be published. So is the time to see the Black Clover fillers on a stable basis?

The answer to this question seems to be no: today i have been disclosed titles of the next four episodes of Black Clover who will accompany the spectators on Tuesdays in March and the first Tuesday in April.

Episode 126 will be titled "The Confession of the Blue Rose" and will be broadcast on March 17;

Episode 127 will be titled "Clue" and will be aired on March 24;

128 has the title " Heart's reign "with transmission scheduled for March 31;

"with transmission scheduled for March 31; Finally, on April 7 there will be episode 129 entitled "Devil: Megicula".

These episodes, as also expressed by the titles, will adapt several chapters of the Black Clover manga, probably up to chapter 127. The Filler risk for Black Clover fans is therefore postponed for another month, with the production that could make wise use of a timeskip positioned approximately in that phase of history.