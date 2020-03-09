The titles of the final episodes of My Hero Academia 4 have been revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, the fourth season of My Hero Academia, the highly appreciated manga branded Kōhei Horikoshi which has been able to conquer millions of fans in every corner of the world, has now reached the expected narrative arc of the Cultural Festival, an event that brought two important new characters to the scene.

Gentle and La Brava have indeed arrived on the scene and in the last episode they met with Deku – an event that even the creator of My Hero Academia wanted to celebrate -, with fans who are now eager to find out how everything will continue in the during the next episodes, a series of episodes that will represent the official conclusion of this fourth season which has proved to be full of heart-pounding events and twists.

In fact, as previously revealed, this last season of production would have featured a total of 25 episodes, which means that the grand finale is now really close. Well, to contribute to the rampant wave of hype that hit the fans, during the last few hours the titles of the episodes from 23 to 25 have been officially confirmed, readable below:

Episode 23 – Let It Flow! School Festival!

Episode 24 – Japanese Hero Billboard Chart

Episode 25 – His Start

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the review of the twenty-first episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.