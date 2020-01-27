Sports

The tip of Nadal that left Kyrgios with his arms in a pitcher

January 27, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Rafa Nadal is already in the Australian Open quarter. Manacor won Nick Kyrgios in four sets and will face Dominic Thiem in the next round. During the game, the spectators were able to appreciate another of the 'impossible points' of Nadal and the reaction of Kyrgios.

In the third set, at the last point of 2-2, Kyrgios hesitated with one left but Nadal arrived and passed the net. The Australian, unmissable reaction: He smiled and put his arms in a jar.

The victory leads Nadal to achieve its goal: to match Federer in Grand Slams won. Before that, the Manacor will have to face in quarters the Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Kyrgios tribute to Kobe Bryant

Nick Kyrgios wanted to pay his own tribute to Kobe Bryant after he died Sunday in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The Australian tennis player appeared in the round of 16 against Nadal in the Lakers jersey with the number 24.

