the timeline will be disrupted by the Coronavirus, the cast speaks

In the past few weeks we have learned that Grey's Anatomy 17 will be heavily affected by the Coronavirus and now the actor reveals new details Giacomo Gianniotti, interpreter of Dr. Andrew DeLuca.

More news on upcoming developments also came from showrunner Krista Vernoff, who explained how Grey's Anatomy 17 will address the pandemic theme, but speaking with ET Online Gianniotti revealed the first, concrete details on the production. In the next season we will see a time jump of about a month and a half forward in the events of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital:

"It will take place a little further than last season's finale. We may have flashbacks and even some references to last season to have a reference context. What is certain is that we will have a small leap forward in time at the start of the season".

Gianniotti also stated that he said, despite not having received any script and despite it postponement of the start of shooting from August to September, his Andrew DeLuca will face this new challenge with his head held high.

"I think he gives his best in chaos and has already shown in past seasons that when there is a lot to do, he doesn't hold back. It will obviously be a stressful situation, but I think it is also extremely exciting and one where he can shine and make his way into the hospital. "