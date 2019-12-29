The timeline of 'The Witcher', explained

Netflix

The Netflix series has surprised us in his first eight episodes, in which history is jumping without us noticing. The dates on which the events take place vary without notice, on a road with three bifurcations (those of the three main characters) that will end at the same point at the end of the season. To understand this timeline, several things must be taken into account. The most important, what the aging process is not the same as ours for all characters. Geralt de Rivia begins the story with about 100 years of age, and two decades before the first events we live with Ciri, who is a human girl. Yennefer, having magic, also ages more slowly. In an interview, the showrunner of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich ('The Umbrella Academy', 'The Defenders'), ensured the following: "Ciri's story takes place over two weeks, Yennefer's for 70 years, and Geralt's about twenty years".

As we can see, the accounts are not easy, but we will try to clarify ourselves. This would be the chronology of this first season, according to what we discovered in the series and the information that Hissrich has been providing in interviews to the media, and taking Cindra's fall as a starting point :

– 100 years ago or more. In the flashback of episode 8, we see how Geralt de Rivia's mother leaves him in a training school for sorcerers. It is the beginning of its history, its origins.

– 70 years ago. As we see in the second episode, a sorceress appears on the farm where Yennefer lives with her family and buys her in order to enter her in her magic school, where she can develop her full potential. It is the first time that we see her in the series, and in the third episode, and still this temporary strip, we will see how she transforms her body (disfigured from birth by her condition of half elf) and becomes the advisor of King Aedirn.

– 40 years ago. The fourth episode continues to tell us chronologically the story of Yennefer, who now has to accompany Queen Kalis of Lyria and her daughter home. However, a murderer attacks them and their protected die. The sorceress then decides to go her own way.

– 20 to 10 years ago. It is in this period where 'The Witcher' begins, in episode 1, where we see Geralt de Rivia kill Renfri and earn his Blaviken Butcher title. From here, his story in the series progresses chronologically: in episode two he meets his partner Jaskier after the incident with the elves, in the third he raises a curse and in the fourth he attends the banquet of Queen Calanthe of Cintra , who is currently pregnant with Ciri.

– 13 years ago. Geralt and Yennefer meet in episode five, after the banquet. Here we realize how useful Jaskier's songs are to guide us in the timeline of the series. In the sixth episode, not far from this moment in time, both characters will meet again to confront a golden dragon. In Cintra, little Ciri is about to be born.

– Cintra's Fall. This is the central event of the season, and what happens is important to understand everything. Before the enemies take over the city, Geralt returns to claim a request he made the last time they met: he loves Princess Ciri. But his mother, Queen Calanthe, is not willing to give her up, and imprisons him. It will be there where the war between Cintra and the Nilfgaard passes, where Yennefer will lend a hand in fighting the royal family. All this happens in the seventh episode. Then, the first episode of the series should be returned, when the queen dies and Ciri escapes through the woods. And immediately back to the eighth and final episode, where Geralt manages to escape from prison during the chaos, although he is seriously injured.

– After the fall of Cintra. Here begins the future of the story. After the great event, the one that connects the paths of the three protagonists, the foundations are laid for the next season. On the one hand, Ciri has spent all these chapters running away from something we would not see in its fullness until the end (remember, run away for two weeks). On the other, Yennefer continues to battle the Nilfgaards in the Battle of Sodden Hill and disappears in a powerful magic start. And finally there is Geralt de Rivia, who will end up getting to know the destination Renfri was referring to at the beginning of the show, to Ciri, since they both ended up rescued by two parts of the same marriage.

What happens from there will be on the second season.