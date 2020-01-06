The time the Death Note designer dedicated an illustration to Star Wars

Share it:

There are some franchises that, for better or for worse, are part of an iconography that have contributed heavily to changing our conception of the seventh art. George Lucas' masterpiece, Staw Wars, and the pearl of Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Oba, death Note, joined in an extraordinary illustration back in 2005.

Precisely following the announcement of a new chapter of Death Note, and with the debut in the Star Wars cinema: The rise of Skywalker, it is right to remember one of the most iconic illustrations of the Japanese designer. 15 years ago, during a themed initiative Lucas Film, the project Star Wars Diffusion it allowed fans of the Star Wars to admire some artistic representations made by famous Japanese authors.

One of them, imagined by sensei Takeshi Obata, is one of the most emblematic images of the marriage between two diametrically opposed franchises. His marvelous trait, as well as the style that made him famous all over the world, are easily recognizable in the illustration in question that we brought you back to the bottom of the news. In this regard, the project is an extremely important case, since it certifies the importance of Star Wars in the whole world culture, no longer as a simple source of entertainment but also as a true Japanese cultural icon.

