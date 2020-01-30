The time María Felix made Pepillo Origel ridiculous

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most uncomfortable interviews in the career of Juan José Origel, better known in the show as Pepillo, was the one he had with María Félix that could not materialize and is that the actress of the Golden Cinema left him with the word in his mouth since he refused to give it to her.

It turns out that the famous Doña was in a prestigious gala when suddenly the journalist who at that time was part of the ranks of Tv Azteca decided to approach the table of the famous who was with friends.

When Pepillo asked him if he had anything to say about the event, she immediately looked at the logo that had the microphone which was from the Ajusco and immediately rejected the question asked by Origel leaving him standing still.

Supposedly some Internet users who witnessed this moment live assure that Origel did not express himself very well of the actress, which is why he did not want to attend him during the awkward moment he starred.

"Years later he was a friend of Maria, only at that time she did not give interviews to Azteca", "I think it was good for Origel, at no time Maria was rude, much less, also, forced to answer was not", They were some of the comments received.

It should be mentioned that Pepillo decided to withdraw from the middle of the show a few weeks ago, but the production of the program Today, headed by Magda Rodríguez, offered him a job request that he did not imagine because he already wanted to get away from the world of entertainment.