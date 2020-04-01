The time Celia Lora hit Martha Figueroa in the face

Share it:

Several years ago Celia Lora made it clear to Martha Figueroa that no one should mess with her, proof of this was when the reality star hit her in a restaurant in Mexico City, but the reason will surprise you.

Martha apparently said that the only thing Celia did in her career back then was pose for a men's magazine and nothing else so there was not much to talk about Alex Lora's daughter, which bothered the current model too much. who is considered one of the most beautiful in the medium of the show, in addition to her participation in reality shows, so this lawsuit gave a lot to talk about.

"I arrived I asked for a table and in what was there waiting at the entrance to be assigned my table that passed two minutes he stood in front of me with a cell phone talking to someone pushed me", the journalist said when Lora confronted her.

But later the model apparently got more upset when Figueroa did not give it much importance and it was at that moment that she returned with a tremendous blow to the face.

"He said to the person he was talking to, look at a cat he just found me, I did not feel alluded to, I kept on doing it again, but now he says to me it is for you, I did not pay attention to him then as he was already leaving He came back, stood in front of me and asked me with eyes as wide as you know who I am and you have seen me once in your life as well as crazy and when I said yes it happened… "said Figueroa.

