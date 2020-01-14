The time an Italian artist appeared in one of the ONE PIECE volumes

Share it:

Each volume taken from Eiichiro Oda's manga, ONE PIECE, hides several surprises. In addition to revealing some curiosities about some characters, each issue reserves a corner dedicated to the blow and response between the sensei and the fans, as well as a space dedicated to extraordinary fan-art.

Also thanks to the care he places towards a careful and demanding community, Eiichiro Oda he managed to stimulate high expectations for his masterpiece, to the point of literally driving fans crazy with the epic conclusions of the ONE PIECE episodes. However, while there is discussion about Luffy's future, a special image, the result of our pure talent, has leaked back on the net.

During the release of the 84th volume of the manga, the most attentive will have noticed a curious name inside one of the illustrations contained in the space dedicated to "SBS". Biagio Panzani, stage name "biaz art", was chosen to publish its own graphic representation in one of the tankobons of the masterpiece of Oda sensei. The illustration in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, opens with funny sympathy the "hit and answer" between the author and the fans.

And you, instead, what do you think of this design chosen by an Italian artist, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered the spoilers of the last chapter of ONE PIECE which shows the welcome return of a character.