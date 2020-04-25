The Tigress of the East surprises the coronavirus with a rare song

Share it:

The singer La Tigresa del Oriente reappears, originally from Peru, reappears on social networks and causes a furor among her fans with a song to the coronavirus COVID-19, which seems quite strange to them.

La Tigresa del Oriente shares a new version of her song A new dawn, but relating it to the theme of the coronavirus pandemic.

In it, the famous singer expresses to the world that there will always be hope, in the face of any difficult moment and a clear example is what the whole world is experiencing now with the coronavirus.

The Tigress of the East tells her fans that there will always be a new dawn, but she also asks them to take care of the coronavirus, take precautions and wash their hands to avoid getting it.

If you wash with soap, the virus will not enter you, "says part of the new song by La Tigresa del Oriente.









Juana Judith Bustos Ahuite is the real name of the singer, who is originally from Constancia, Maynas, Peru, (1944), and is a singer, songwriter, actress, makeup artist and model, famous worldwide for uploading her music videos on YouTube. .

