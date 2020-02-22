The thriller 'Aurora' will take Megan Fox into space

Share it:

Megan Fox has not been terrifying since she conquered us all by eating high school boys in 'Jennifer's Body', but it seems that the actress could return to the genre with her new project. According to Variety, in addition to starring in the horror movie 'Till Death', Fox has just signed to be also the main face in thriller of space thriller 'Aurora'.





"'Aurora' tells the story of a female astronaut who is in outer space to monitor solar storms that endanger the earth. There she will discover that the shock waves of solar storms are spending time pushing her into an emotional struggle and psychological with its past and present. " This is the official synopsis of the film that Arclight has released in a statement, the next step being to start worldwide sales of the film at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Serbian filmmaker Lazar Bodroža (A.I. Rising) will be in charge of directing the film, whose filming will begin this May in Serbia. "'Aurora' is a beautiful visual party full of action set in space and Megan is the perfect choice to play a character who fights against the demons of his past", said Gary Hamilton, from Arclight. The script has been written by Pete Bridges, Toby Gibson and Stuart Willis, and thanks to the Bloody Disgusting website we have been able to see this poster of the tape, which will be used for sales in the EFM.