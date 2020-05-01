The three mistakes you should not make when going out to run again

Share it:

It has been many weeks of lockdown at home. Many have tried hard not to lose their good habits and continue training at home despite the limitations. Among them, those who have followed throughout this time the sessions that Iván Carbonero has made on the Twitter account of Sports Carousel.

The coach reminds all sports fans three mistakes that they should not commit if they return to training now after weeks of being at home without doing so.

1. The intensity error

The first is to want to return to the same rhythm as before quarantine. "If you have not trained during this time you should not go crazy. And if you have been, train one intensity equal or less, "he recalls. Controlling the duration and intensity of exercise is, in his opinion, key to avoiding problems and injuries.

That caution of training at most at the level that has been maintained at home must be maintained for the first two weeks. Obviously, if nothing has been worked during this period of confinement, the prudence It should be maximum: "We should start at a low intensity and control fatigue."

2. Be fit to run

"You have to be fit to run and not run to be fit." How to avoid the second error you are alerting Iván Carbonero. "Now you have to be in shape to run." The key is that going for a run without being prepared involves risking an exercise that can have an excessive impact on the muscles and joints.

Iván Carbonero gives us two recommendations. The first is to control the intensity. A reference is to work in a feeling of intensity of 5 out of 10. "You can alternate periods in proportion of one to three, that is, one minute of running and three walking. Or two of career and six walking … ".

Avoid at all costs is to go running if it is an activity that is not really enjoyed. "Don't do it to leave home"says our personal trainer. In that case, it may be best to take a walk to air out. "It is better than doing something that we do not enjoy and establishing a bad relationship with the sport. Enjoy the outdoors and relax. Do not force yourself to be," he says.

In this sense, he recommends not to force with the duration of exercise and not checking out an hour or a half, for example, if you do not enjoy the activity or are not prepared. "You have to do a little what your body asks of you and, above all, enjoy yourself," he adds.

3. The mistake of forgetting what was done

Iván Carbonero also remembers that it is important not to abandon the work that has been done in these weeks of quarantine and to maintain that strength training that have been done in distance or virtual training if done during confinement.

Those who have done this work with sessions like the ones he has organized in @carousel They should continue with this dynamic because it is key for runners, since it helps them a lot to assimilate the impact that the race has, for example, on the joints.

