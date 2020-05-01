The 'thorn' of Joaquín that Kiko Rivera did: "I played in Madrid and you didn't"

Share it:

Joaquín Sánchez, Betis footballer, and Kiko Rivera, DJ and son of singer Isabel Pantoja, have shared a chat on Instagram in which they have touched on various issues. From the first meeting with Lopera (ex-president of Betis) to the soccer team in which Rivera did and not Joaquín.

Lopera

About the well-known ex-president of the Verdiblanco club, Rivera has commented on how and when his first meeting with Lopera was: “I met him on the day of my bachelor party. I was blind, blind. I gave him a hug and said: You have to take the helm of Real Betis Balompié. AND tells me. What am I going to take, if Betis is mine, my soul"

Joaquín has revealed that he saw Lopera a few days ago. "When we say goodbye, he says: here you have a friend"Joaquín said, imitating the characteristic voice of Lopera.

Halloween

During Joaquin's first term at Betis, there was a party that Lopera himself had to close. It was at the home of Benjamin, a former soccer player for the club. And it occurred on Halloween night.

"Seville knew everything, Kiko," stressed Joaquin. "That two days before he was hanging on the streetlights. It was tremendous. We couldn't finish the party. The good thing is that we were all there, maybe one or two were missing. That is what gave us a little strength, imagine if you find us all four as usual. We had a team dinner at Benjamin's house, and then it got complicated ”.

Michael Robinson

About the death of Michael Robinson last Tuesday at age 61, Joaquin has confessed that he has been "very sad" at the death of the Englishman and that he was "very much appreciated". "He spoke very well of me, wonders. It has made me very sad. ”

But the curious thing comes from Rivera, who has brought to light a story unknown until now. "I was with his son at school. He always gave his son's classmates his PC Soccer before he left. ”

Real Madrid

Joaquín has regretted on several occasions not having played for Real Madrid. Especially since the opportunity presented itself on several occasions. "I discuss it with my father, maybe some thorn, not having played for Madrid. As I have seen during my career that I have been able to, I am left with what I could have been ”.

To which Rivera has responded. "The thorn you have I fulfilled, I have played in Madrid. But I have played there, in the quarry, but I have played and you have not. ”