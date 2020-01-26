The third world war is here? Netizens prepare their best MEMES

This morning, the theme of the supposed start of the Third World War became a trend in social networks, after the president of the United States, Donald Trump ordered a military bombing in Baghdad, which killed the powerful Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked by thousands of Iraqis on Tuesday and early Friday morning, US military bombed the vehicle in which Abu Mahdi al Mohandes, vice president of the Popular Crowd, and Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Guardians of the Iran Revolution,

The above unleashed rumors that it was the beginning of the Third World War, however, the international conflict did not unleash panic among cyber netizens, but aroused their creativity to bomb social networks with memes.

#WWIII

Me: 2020 surprise me. 2020: The country of Iran has just declared war on the United States, everything seems to indicate that the third world war will arrive soon. I: pic.twitter.com/McWcT6vMeN – Serendipity 🌼 (@Lisbed_Mendes) January 3, 2020

I am ready to sleep because they will only attack the US, but I remember that Mexico is a neighbor and they can use it as a strategic country to enter and attack the United States #WWIII pic.twitter.com/58C4kjW9Zg – J. Emmanuel G.G. (@ Dx9 Jorgelisto) January 3, 2020

It may interest you:

AMLO refuses to comment on the US attack on Iraq; foreign policy establishes it says