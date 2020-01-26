TV Shows

The third world war is here? Netizens prepare their best MEMES

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

This morning, the theme of the supposed start of the Third World War became a trend in social networks, after the president of the United States, Donald Trump ordered a military bombing in Baghdad, which killed the powerful Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked by thousands of Iraqis on Tuesday and early Friday morning, US military bombed the vehicle in which Abu Mahdi al Mohandes, vice president of the Popular Crowd, and Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Guardians of the Iran Revolution,

The above unleashed rumors that it was the beginning of the Third World War, however, the international conflict did not unleash panic among cyber netizens, but aroused their creativity to bomb social networks with memes.

It may interest you:

AMLO refuses to comment on the US attack on Iraq; foreign policy establishes it says

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.