“The Third World War does not affect us…” Alfredo Adame mocks Andrea Legarreta

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While Andrea Legarreta He enjoyed his vacation in China, Alfredo Adame shared memes of the famous driver of "Today", perhaps from the comfort of the armchair at home.

Apparently, Adame He doesn't want to take the party in peace with Legarreta and continues to add fuel to the fire – it must be remembered that months ago he assured that he was unfaithful to her husband Erik Rubín – and now he mocks her.

After the attack by the United States, which claimed the life of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, on social networks it was revealed that this event would be the beginning of the Third World War. So, like many Internet users, the driver shared a memes, only that he focused on Andrea Legarreta.

"The Third World War does not affect Mexicans because we are in the Fourth Transformation," says the meme he published, referring to the driver's statement he said in 2016 about the dollar.

Alfredo Adame He wrote in his post: "MY GOD SEE BECAUSE THE FOLOCO ACID (sic) URGES".

Although many of the driver's followers celebrated his joke, others strongly criticized him and defended Legarreta.

“It is not correct for me to make this type of publication, it is a lady and as such deserves respect. I hope your husband makes you an observation ”,“ She is poor, I will only have her mouth to say stupid things ”,“ I do not explain myself, if she hates Andrea to give her free publicity. As much as he mentions it, Andrea should already pay him for the publicity, ”they told him.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: Such a stick! Aracely Arámbula publishes PHOTO of Luis Miguel's son and they are equal