 The third Spider-Man will be filmed under the false title Serenity Now

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third Spider-Man movie It is one of the most anticipated films for next year, and as actor Tom Holland reconfirmed the other day, filming will start this July. We know absolutely nothing about the plot of the movie,

We do not even know what the title of the film will be, but it has been revealed under what false title the production will take place, which will be “Serenity Now”. This seems another clear reference to "Seinfeld", the 90s sitcom. In this one, “Serenity Now” It is a mantra intended to calm the person who says it, which is revealed to have the long-term alternative effect. We do not know if it is a clue to the situation that Spider-Man will live after the end of "Spider-Man: Away from Home".

Further, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was filmed under the production title “Summer of George”, which is another reference to "Seinfeld", together with that "Spider-Man: Away from Home" was filmed under the title "Fall of George", which is not a reference to "Seinfeld" but yes a continuation of the production title that had 'Far from home'.

The return of director Jon Watts for the film is expected, but has not yet been officially announced. Its premiere is set for the July 16, 2021.

Via information | Production Weekly