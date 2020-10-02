the third season will take place, Netflix is ​​expected to announce

Before the second season even ends production, Netflix would have authorized the works for the third season of The Witcher. After the success of the first cycle of episodes, Netflix immediately ordered the second season, currently in progress after the interruption and the consequent lockdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports from Redanian Intelligence, a third season of the show has been added to the Writers Guild of America database, confirming the inadequacy of the project pending the official Netflix note.

The streaming giant is unlikely to miss any details but we could expect some statements from showrunner Lauren Hissrich to get updates directly from the show’s production.

The Witcher was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and is based on the Geralt of Rivia Saga, written by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Protagonist of the show is Justice League star Henry Cavill, known worldwide for his role as Clark Kent / Superman.

The production of the second season has slowed down due to the positivity to COVID-19 of Kristofer Hivju, interpreter of Nivellen.

The Witcher already has two prequels in the pipeline; the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the miniseries The Witcher: Blood Origin.

On Everyeye you will find the review of the first season of The Witcher and an in-depth study on The Witcher and Game of Thrones.