The third season will be even more insane, word of Eric Kripke

The season finale of the flagship series of Amazon Prime Video amazed all fans of Garth Ennis’ comics. Pending the start of filming of The Boys 3, we point out some comments made by Eric Kripke about the upcoming unpublished episodes.

In particular, the showrunner answered questions from fans on his social pages, here’s what he has revealed in his comments: “Season 3 is going to be completely out of his mind. Even the first episode, in the first ten minutes of the episode there is a scene that I don’t want to reveal, but every time we talk about it I am completely speechless. It is completely out. But we will also delve into the behavior of the characters, we will see their evolution, but in the end I must admit that it is a crazy series“.

Speaking of the characters, Eric Kripke confirmed that in the next unpublished episodes we will find Ryan and Teddy, the son of Madelyn Stillwell seen for the last time during the season finale of the first season, instead regarding Soldier Boy, Eric stated: “I can’t say much about Soldier Boy, Jensen Ackles’ character, except he’s going to be very raunchy. Sex could also be involved, he has been in business since World War II, through him we will see how Vought has evolved over the years. But for now I can only confirm that there will be sex, violence and vulgarity“.

