The third season of the Castlevania anime is out on Netflix today

March 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The newest episodes of the third season of Castlevania the animated series inspired by the video game of the same name by Konami which sees the family of vampire killers Belmont against the evil forces led by Dracula.

Created by the British writer Warren Ellis (author who has worked at all the major comic book publishers in America) and animated by the Powerhouse Animation studio, the series immediately became very popular with fans of the historical saga of videogames, so much so as to push them to request a fourth season of Castlevania. But where did we stay at the end of the second season? After a terrible clash with the evil lord, Dracula, who saw them triumph Alucard and his friends Sipha and Trevor Belmont They separate. Dracula's son decides to keep his father's castle, while Trevor and Sipha walk together towards new adventures. But to plot in the shadows is the wicked vampire Carmilla who, in the absence of Dracula, plans to increase his powers. What challenges will our heroes await? We will find out in this new season of which we at Everyeye.it can already give you our impressions on the first episodes of Castlevania.

The series also seems to include among its ranks a very famous fan, Ian MCKellen, actor of Gandalf and Magneto, as evidenced by a tweet from one of the employees of Powerhouse Animation.

