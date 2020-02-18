The third season of the anime Netflix Castlevania is shown in a new poster

Share it:

As you most probably know, over the past few weeks we have repeatedly talked about Castlevania 3, third season of the animated series which materialized thanks to the work of Warren Ellis and landed on Netflix which has been able to conquer millions and millions of spectators, a success to say the least unexpected.

Indeed, at the time of his very first announcement, many feared that the production would prove to be an epochal fiasco, doubts and fears that, however, clashed with an incredible quality work that quickly became one of the most famous among those available on the subscription streaming service.

After several rumors and rumors, Netflix finally announced the official release date of Castlevania 3, a news that immediately rekindled the interest of fans by bringing the anime back into the spotlight. Well, to ride the anomalous wave of attention that the work has obtained, Warren Ellis wanted to share on Twitter a new and splendid poster dedicated to the production. As you can see by scrolling down to the news, the image is characterized by at least unexpected bright colors taking into account the general mood of the work, with the various protagonists gathered in the upper right corner where Trevor Belmont stands out in particular.

