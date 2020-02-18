Entertainment

The third season of Haikyu !! is now available on Sky Go and Sky On Demand

February 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
The fourth season of Haikyu !! is finally underway and as expected, Production I.G did a great job with its adaptation. In case you still haven't recovered the adventures of Shoyo Hinata and his team, however, you must not despair, because from today you can recover all the episodes on Sky On Demand.

The guys from Yamato Video they have confirmed, through their social profile, that the third season has finally been made available on streaming services. You can watch all ten new episodes on Sky On Demand by pressing the red button on your remote control, or access more comfortably from the Sky Go app, using your smartphone. In all cases you will need a special subscription at a cost of € 5.40 per month to access the service.

The third season of Haikyu !! is fully focused on the match useful to gain access to the national tournament, in which the Ravens of Karasuno and the Eagles of the fearsome academy Shiratorizawa, a formidable team led by the ace Ushijima, clash. The result will not be so obvious and the events will open to the events told in season 4.

Yamato Video has once again demonstrated its commitment, bringing another important anime series to the Italian territory. We remind you that you can watch Haikyu for free !! 4 in simulcast with Japan on the Paramount Network.

