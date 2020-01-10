The third season of ‘Elite’ will be released much sooner than you think

Share it:

Ester Expósito ensures that, for the moment, it is "a final farewell."

Everything indicates that the series could end after the graduation of the protagonists.

* Attention, this article contains mini 'spoilers' *

We still don't know the exact day that the third season from 'Elite', but Netflix has announced this Friday that it will reach our screens in March 2020, That is, now! A new batch of episodes that could be the last. Yes, we know, devastating. A conjecture that has led us all the clues that both the cast of actors and the director, Jorge Torregosa, have been giving us since the end of filming the last chapter of that season. In fact, the end of filming party has already brought some odd comments, predicting this sad possibility, especially after a poster that read written 'graduation' and Torregosa posted a message that spoke on its Instagram only: "End of the trip😢".

So it seems that after this academic journey, there will be little to tell of the plot that would be closed after it was clear to the police who was the real murderer of Marina. Another possibility would be for the narrative thread to dissociate itself from said institute and follow the adventures of Lu, Carla and company outside of ‘Las Encinas’. Although even the cast of interpreters may not even know if this is a feasible possibility, a conclusion we have reached after the last statements of Ester Expósito (Carla) during a recent red carpet.

The interpreter, who currently rolls the mini series for Netflix ‘Someone has to die’, seemed to confirm the end of the fiction when the media ‘Formula TV’ asked him openly if the story was finalized after the next season's broadcast:

"(The end of filming party) was amazing, but also very emotional, I cried what is not written (…) It is not known if it is a final farewell … so far yes."

Likewise, the actress also commented that the coming season is “much more intimate than the previous ones, that it is going at a very different rate and that it closes a cycle of the plot”. That is to say, that if there were a fourth installment, a new story that we do not know at the moment should be spun. Be that as it may, we will have to wait to see how the mess that planted the last episode aired is resolved, in which it is not very clear if Marina's real murderer is going to hit his bones in prison.