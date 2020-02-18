The third season of ‘Elite’ has a release date and these are the first images

Share it:

The third season of ´Elite´ already has a release date and, in addition, we have the first images of this installment that, fortunately, will not be the last.

This was the farewell party of season 3 of ‘Elite’.

* Attention, this article contains mini 'spoilers' *

This is the news that you had been waiting for a while. We have a release date for the third season of ‘Elite’. Yes, Netflix has booked the March 13 to open the doors of Las Encinas again. But this is not all because the platform has shared the first images of this batch and they are very top. Get ready because each scene gives us clues about what can happen in the next chapters of this installment that, luckily, will not be the last. The end of the year party made us think of a definitive ending, but no, there will be more salseo. According to Bluper, the fiction ‘made in Spain’ has been renewed by a fourth and fifth season. Even if we don't get ahead, the matter of who Marina's true murderer was remains to be closed. But what would happen after finishing the story we have been dragging from the beginning? One possibility would be for the narrative thread to dissociate itself from the institute and follow the adventures of Lu, Carla and company outside of ‘Las Encinas’, far from Marina's ghost … In college?

This is what the interpreter Ester Expósito told ‘Formula TV’ a few weeks ago when asked about the impending series of chapters:

"(The end of filming party) was amazing, but also very emotional, I cried what is not written (…) It is not known if it is a final farewell … so far yes."

Also, the actress also commented that the coming season is "much more intimate than the previous ones, that it goes at a very different rate and that it closes a cycle of the plot." That is to say, that in the fourth installment a new story would have to be spun that we don't know completely. As for that a bit, we leave you a snack of the third season and imagine the meaning of these first images. Here we go…

Polo will have to respond in a trial and we don't want to miss that face to face with Carla.

Valerio seems to have more than one collision with Polo.

However, it will also have room for love. His with Lu is a story that is not closed.

Valerio will continue to give us great moments.

And so that fibriles at all. Here is an unpublished video! You are welcome…