The third season of Castlevania also sees the birth of a love story

The third season of the animated series of Castlevania It has been available for a few days on the famous platform that provides streaming services of Netflix. During the course of the series we witness the birth of a love relationship.

Obviously, dear fans, the next few lines will contain spoilers so, if you haven't seen the series yet, run away from this article, as Gandalf would say.

Already from the first season written by Warren Ellis we witnessed funny bickering between Trevor Belmont, descendant of a noble family dedicated to the hunt for evil supernatural beats, e the sorceress Sypha, specializing in spells related to the element of ice. Between the two, despite the quarrels, there was a strong feeling that was underlined by the writing of the British author. In this third season, the two indulge in feelings and embark on a relationship, also favored by the fact that they are traveling together as vampire hunters to exterminate, in fact, the survivors of the army of Dracula. The series, in the first episodes, did not fully convince us, proving too fluctuating in its progress on the events. Let us know what you think of it in the comments below the news.

Fun Fact: did you know that in the legendary video game Castlevania Symphony Of The Night are Trevor and Sypha clones as bosses of their friend Alucard? In addition, the animated series can also boast a very famous fan. It would appear that Ian McKellen is a fan of the Castlevania series.