the third season is shown in a teaser trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cobra Kai’s move to Netflix will allow fans to immerse themselves again in the world of martial arts: the new trailer, which announces the arrival of the first two seasons on the platform, also contains a final teaser on the unpublished episodes.

“We are happy that the public has the opportunity to review the first two seasons. That way, when season 3 comes out, everyone gets paid off together “, commented series creator Josh Heald.

In the Netflix video we find the iconic scenes that we have already had the opportunity to see, from the fights of the original Karate Kid to the great return of Johnny Lawrence, who decided to train a new generation of fighters many years after the events of the first film. There is no shortage of references to the mythological master Miyagi and the events of the original cult.

“Hey, Sensei, do you want me to clean this window in some particular way? “, the pupil asks Master Lawrence. “No, I don’t give a c ** o “, is the answer, which hilariously testifies to how much things have changed since the times of “Give the wax, remove the wax “.

The final part of the trailer reveals that the third season will arrive in 2021: we see a surprised Daniel LaRusso, who is knocked down by a mysterious fighter. Since we are talking about an unexpected secret of the master Miyagi Could it be a child we were not aware of?

We remind you that the former two seasons will be available from August 28th 2020, while there is already talk of a possible fourth season of Cobra Kai.