The third season for Log Horizon has been announced, it will arrive in 2020

The world of light novels is vast and, despite not having the same appeal as manga, it manages to produce many titles that turn into anime. After Sword Art Online, one of the light novels that has accompanied viewers in the past decade is Log Horizon, which so far had not gone beyond the broadcast of the second season.

Surprisingly, the NHK broadcaster, where the fifty episodes of the series had aired, announced that Log Horizon will receive a third season. The popular light novel written by Mamare Touno will then return to show players (and spectators) the world of Elder's Tale. The title of this third season will be Log Horizon: Entaku Hōkai, translatable in English as Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table and in Italian as Log Horizon: The fall of the Round Table.

Log Horizon 3 will be aired from October 2020, while the number of episodes that will make up this third season has not yet been mentioned. The Log Horizon anime shares the same title as volume 12 of the light novel, suggesting that content will be adapted from that stage onwards. The cast and staff of the previous seasons will return to their roles. Among these we find:

Takuma Terashima as Shiroe;

Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu;

Emiri Katō as Akatsuki;

Jouji Nakata as Nyanta;

Daiki Yamashita as Tōya;

Nao Tamura as Minori;

Eriko Matsui as Isuzu;

Tetsuya Kakihara as Lundellhaus;

Yukiyo Fujii as Tetra.

The story of Log Horizon revolves around the online world of Elder's Tale, Very famous MMORPG that one day traps 30,000 Japanese gamers. Unable to return to the real world, Shiroe, Naotsugu and Akasuki unite to face the new reality. Another isekai therefore, which joins the successes of recent years as The Rising of the Shield Hero.

The first animated series of Log Horizon was aired between late 2013 and early 2014, followed the following year by Log Horizon 2, aired between late 2014 and early 2015. Syouji Masuda will oversee the story based on Touno's light novels while Hara will deal with character design. DEEN Studio will produce the series directed by Shinji Ishihira, while Toshizo Nemoto will take care of the script. Yasuharu Takanashi will compose the music instead, Shoji Hata will resume the role of sound director.