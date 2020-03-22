Entertainment

The third episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings debuts on March 17, the protagonist will be Hop

March 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
The next episode of Pokémon: Twilight Wings will be distributed on the official Pokémon YouTube channel next March 17, as revealed yesterday by the guys from Studio Colorido. Episode number 3 will focus on Hop, the player's rival in the Spada & Scudo video game series.

Hop is the brother of Dandel, the strongest Pokémon trainer in the world. The boy was shown for the first time in the final minutes of the second episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings and in recent weeks rumors have circulated about the possibility that he could be the third protagonist. The news made the Japanese public happy, so much so that the term "Hop-kun" has recently become trending topic on Twitter Japan.

Pokémon Twilight Wings is an animated miniseries composed of seven episodes, set in different periods in the Galar Region. The first episode, entitled "The Letter", focused on the story of the very young John, while the second one told the deeds of the Gym Leader Bea, the coach defeated in the final by Dandel in the premiere.

And what do you think of it? Are you following this series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the magnificent Pokémon-themed cosplay shared a few days ago.

