The third development diary of Final Fantasy VII Remake explains the combat

The latest development journal of Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix has released focusing on one of the most important elements of this game review, combat. This section has changed considerably with respect to what we saw in its day in the original game.

In this video, enough members of the development team meet to describe what has led them to modify the combat as they have. Participating here are producer Yoshinori Kitase, director and desasaplander Tetsuya Nomura, combat director Teruki Endo, co-director Naoki Hamahuchi, combat desasaplanders Tomotaka Shiroichi and Kosuke Sakane with cinematic director Hidekazu Miyake.

In addition to the new combat, the classic mode, existing in the game, is also addressed to please veteran players who missed something closer to turn-based combat instead of the real-time action we have seen deploy to the game when it has been shown gameplay of it.

There are interesting details such as the possibility of missing side missions because they will be available for a limited time to avoid players spending too much time and losing the intensity that the writers intended the main story to have.

The release of Final Fantasy VII Remake was delayed to improve the final finish a bit and now Square Enix has announced that in Europe and Australia it is possible that the game will begin to be sold in physical format before April 10 because they have decided to advance the premiere. to prevent possible delays caused by the logistical problems derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.