         'The third day' trailer: Jude Law lives its own 'Midsommar' in the new series of the creator of 'Utopia' for HBO

If you thought that after 'The New Pope' we weren't going to see Jude Law on HBO again for a while … because his return to the platform is closer than we would have thought and as shown here we have the trailer for 'The third day' ('The Third Day'), his new miniseries.

May 12 is the day chosen by HBO Spain to bring to the platform this miniseries of six episodes set on a remote and mysterious British island, whose inhabitants are willing to do everything in order to preserve their way of life and traditions.

Eye, because 'The third day' comes from the hand of Dennis Kelly, creator of the British 'Utopia', so we will probably encounter very strange situations. Accompanying him in the script will be Kit de Waal and Dean O'Loughlin, while Marc Munden and Philippa Lowthorpe will be in the direction.

'The third day' is divided into two parts: "Summer" tells the story of the arrival of Sam (Law) to the place, attracted by the picturesqueness of the site; In "Winter" we follow Helen (Naomie Harris), who arrives on the island ready to find answers.

In the cast we also find Emily Watson, Katherine Waterson and Paddy Considine in what looks like one of the miniseries of 2020.