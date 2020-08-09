The Third Day, the disturbing full trailer of the series starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris

Share it:

Sky Studios and HBO present the new full trailer for The Third Day, the groundbreaking mystery drama starring Jude Law and Naomi Harris. Let's see it together.

Fruit of a co-production between Sky and HBO, and created by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly, The Third Day is a series consisting of six episodes and divided into two parts, cataloged as Summer and Winter.

Summer follows the story of Sam (Jude Law), "a man attracted by the charm of a mysterious island near the English coast, where he will meet a group of islanders intent on preserving their traditions at any cost. But soon Sam will find himself unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously fascinating world he has discovered, and the secret rituals of its inhabitants will lead him to face traumatic experiences from his past, hitherto buried, but distorted by the lenses of the present.".

Winter will instead star Helen (Naomie Harris), "a rather determined foreigner who will arrive on the island in search of answers, but whose arrival will precipitate the situation and bring closer the battle that will decide the fate of the place itself, while the line that separates reality and fantasy will thin more and more".

The full trailer of the series is now available, and you can also find it here at the head of the news.

The Third Day will be released on September 14 in the United States.